Amazon and Twitter get closer: Now add things to your Wish List with a hashtag

While financial pundits will declare that the economy is getting better, many of us are not experiencing this. Money is tight, and people cannot afford to waste their hard-earned funds. So how do some people get the products that they want, but cannot afford? An Amazon Wish List, of course!

Yes, consumers have the ability to compile a list of their desired items in hopes that friends, family or even strangers will buy it for them. It works surprisingly well, and makes it easy for people to buy you a Christmas or birthday gift. Hell, even the famous Eric 'The Actor' Lynch, who recently died (Rest in Peace), utilised Amazon's Wish List to get gifts from fans. Today, the retailer announces that you can easily add products that you see on Twitter by using a hashtag.

"Arriving just in time for the holiday shopping season, Amazon introduces #AmazonWishList, allowing customers to add items to their Amazon Wish List without leaving Twitter. Customers who discover a Tweet from their favourite artist, expert, brand, or friend with an Amazon.com product link, can simply add '#AmazonWishList' to the reply on Twitter and the product is added to their Amazon Wish List", says Amazon.

John Yurcisin, Director of Social, Amazon explains, "Twitter offers Amazon customers a great environment for inspiration and discovery. #AmazonWishList makes it easy for people to quickly add holiday gifts, décor or entertaining items tweeted by interesting people, friends, or brands on Twitter to their Amazon Wish List, allowing customers to simply save items to their Wish List and keep on Tweeting".

As a test, I went on Twitter and tried adding some random products. Sure enough, by replying to a tweet containing an Amazon product link with '#AmazonWishList', the product was added to my Wish List. As you can see below, I am now wishing for a bizarre anime Blu-ray and a dancing plastic toy.

Do you have an Amazon Wish List? Share a link in the comments. Maybe a fellow ITProPortal reader will buy you something!