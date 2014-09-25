Apple grovel after disastrous iOS 8.0.1 release reduces iPhone 6 to iBrick 6

Apple has released an apology following the hugely problematic release of iOS 8.0.1. on the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus.

An Apple spokesperson said "We apologise for the great inconvenience experienced by users, and are working around the clock to prepare iOS 8.0.2 with a fix for the issue, and will release it as soon as it is ready in the next few days." Apple also suggested that users "reinstall iOS 8 through iTunes."

The update causes iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus to be unable to make or receive calls. The update also broke the devices Touch ID function rendering Apple's (much-hyped) security feature useless.

This recent disaster continues Apple's nightmare week, with the recent "bendgate" scandal, battery issues, Wi-Fi problems, OS X vulnerabilities, app compatibility issues, and the revelation that the iPhone 6 costs just $200 (£122) to make.

If you'd like to get more in-depth with all of Apple's issues this week here they all are (in chronological order):

23/09/2014 - iOS 8 users complain of sluggish Wi-Fi, and battery longevity problems

24/09/2014 - The one reason why Apple is really chuffed with the iPhone 6

24/09/2014 - Apple's iOS 8 has caused many more app crash issues than iOS 7

24/09/2014 - iPhone 6 Plus creates its very own scandal: Bendgate

25/09/2014 - 'DO NOT install this stupidity': Apple's nightmare week continues as iOS 8.0.1 update breaks phones

25/09/2014 - 'Worse than Heartbleed:' Shellshock bash bug blasts OS X systems