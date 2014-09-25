Apple prepares swift iOS 8.0.2 update following botched patch

It's not been a good week for Apple, really – what with the likes of bendgate, and multiple iOS 8 issues surfacing – and things have got worse with the company's efforts to fix its mobile operating system.

As we reported earlier, Apple released a new version of iOS 8 yesterday morning to help cure some of these issues, and it ended up causing more problems than it cured – with the update swiftly being yanked down (it was up for around an hour and a half in total).

That was still time enough for quite a few folks to install it, and some found out that iOS 8.0.1 breaks their Touch ID sensor, and cellular service. That's some quite impressive collateral damage there...

Luckily, Apple has a workaround for those affected – reinstall iOS 8 (who'd have thought).

Cupertino issued the following piece of advice on its support forum: "We have a workaround for you if you have an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus and you lost cellular service and Touch ID functionality today after updating to iOS 8.0.1. You can reinstall iOS 8 through iTunes by following the instructions below. We are also preparing iOS 8.0.2 with a fix for the issue, and will release it as soon as it's ready in the next few days."

If you need those instructions, check them out here.

Anyway, there you have it – a new non-phone-breaking iOS 8.0.2 update should be out hopefully by tomorrow, and this time, it'll maybe cure some of the other issues iOS 8 users have been complaining about, like battery and Wi-Fi woes.

