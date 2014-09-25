Extreme drop-testing the iPhone 6 from 10,000 feet (video)

A new iPhone goes through a lot of abuse – verbal and physical. Apple drop-tests the handsets themselves during pre-production, of course, and when the phone emerges, the amateurs take over with YouTube videos of stress tests and drop-tests galore.

And with the iPhone 6, or rather its phablet version, we've had bendgate which has seen videos of folks trying (successfully) to bend the phone into a permanent kink, something which has been accidentally done by the tight pockets of some unsuspecting iPhone 6 Plus owners already.

Anyhow, when it comes to the drop-tests, here's the most extreme we've ever encountered – C-Net spotted that Richard Ryan leapt out of a plane in a wingsuit and filmed dropping an iPhone 6 from between 7,000 and 12,000 feet.

That's a hell of a drop test.

Ryan enabled Find my iPhone and also attached a GPS beacon to the handset to ensure he could find the device afterwards. And the result?

As you can see in the video clip above, the phone landed face down in a hard dirt field, digging itself into a small crater. Unsurprisingly the screen was cracked, but the phone still functioned.

Ryan has also tested the iPhone 6 against the might of thermite, and a 50 cal bullet, both of which proved very messy as you can imagine.