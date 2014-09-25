Google Nexus 6 mock-up looks like an over-sized Moto X

Google looks all set to enter the phablet race by releasing a Nexus smartphone that pushes 6in of display real estate and suggests that two new handsets are on the way.

The handset, which has been seen by 9to5Google and nicknamed “Shamu”, looks remarkably similar to the second-generation Motorola Moto X smartphone and is basically a scaled-up version with a number of tiny changes.

That prototype has a 5.92in screen complete with a quad-HD resolution that comes in at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels delivering an impressive 498ppi and the body surrounding it is slightly larger than the screen.

Under the hood it’s expected that there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 chip supplemented by 3GB of RAM and there is at least one version of the upcoming handset that has 32GB of onboard memory.

In the camera department it has a 13-megapixel snapper that can shoot 4K ultra-HD video from its launch and the front-facing lens comes in the form of a 2-megapixel camera, with the whole show run by a 3,200mAh battery.

Any Nexus fans worried that this will be the only form factor on offer need not worry as the detailed benchmark applications seen so far all include a 5.2in screen device and it leads some to speculate that it could be releasing two devices, much like Apple did earlier this month.

There is also another school of thought that this “Shamu” smartphone isn’t a Nexus model at all and is instead something that Motorola could be cooking up to give it a chance in the phablet sector.

Everything will be clearer come the end of October when Google is expected to reveal its plan for the next Google Nexus.

Image Credit: 9to5 Google