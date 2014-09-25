How to take part in Amazon’s £100 app giveaway

To coincide with the recent launch of the new Amazon App for Android, the web giant is giving away up to £100-worth of popular apps.

The promotion is running from today until Saturday 27 September as part of the Free App of the Day programme.

In total there are 27 gaming and productivity apps being made available for free download, and all users have to do is make sure they have downloaded the Amazon Appstore in order to access the freebies.

While cynical readers may be expecting the promotion to only offer the cheapest or least popular applications, there is actually a fair bit of money to be saved on several of the items being offered.

OfficeSuite Professional 7, for example, would normally cost £9.36, so customers who want to view, create and edit their Microsoft Office files on the go, are in for a pretty decent deal.

Other big savers include Merriam-Webster's Third New International, Unabridged Dictionary, which usually costs £34.44, and PrinterShare Mobile Print, which allows you to print remotely via your phone, normal price £7.95.

The giveaway accompanies the release of the updated Amazon App for Android, which includes several new features. Customers can now review items more easily and use 1-click purchasing to shop more efficiently.

Amazon's media catalogue has also been boosted with 15,000 movies and TV episodes available to stream for Prime members and an extra 50,000 films available to rent or buy via Amazon Instant Video.

Customers can access the full list of free apps and bundles included in the giveaway at the Amazon Appstore.