‘LinkedIn for creative industries’ The Dots gets UK launch

A new professional networking platform has launched in the UK today, focusing on connecting individuals and companies in the creative industries.

The Dots, which has been described as a "LinkedIn for creatives" will operate in 27 industries, across 45 different professions including design, marketing and advertising, fashion, music and entertainment.

Read more: Want a peasant-free social network? This one costs just $9,000 to join

The platform is launching in the UK first, but there are already plans in place to expand the site's reach into Europe and the US in the near future.

The social network will look to recognise the different needs and preferences of people working in creative sectors when compared with those in the corporate world. Individuals will be able to display their portfolio in a more visual way, while companies are also given the opportunity to attract the best talent for their freelance and full time positions.

The Dots was founded by Pip Jamieson, an entrepreneur with 13 years experience in creative industries and the developer of an Australian networking platform called The Loop. Also focusing on creative sectors, Jamieson will be hoping that by following The Loop's template, she can fill a gap in the UK market.

"We decided to launch The Dots in the UK first, as the creative sectors here are really thriving," she said. "However, nothing currently exists that helps creatives and businesses effectively collaborate and commercialise."

Read more: LinkedIn takes on Chinese censorship rules... almost

The social network will operate on a freemium basis, with companies and individuals able to join and set up a profile free-of-charge. They can then choose to pay to attract talent or advertise job opportunities, or earn free credits by inviting new users to join the platform.

Following its UK launch, The Dots plans to expand internationally next year.