Mobile app of the day: Bring!

What springs to mind when you think about everyday food shopping? For me it's a dull, boring activity with little to recommend it. I do main food shops online, and pick up fresh stuff and other sundries when out and about. This means, of course, that I have to know what sundries I need – it's a pain to get home and realise I've got no bread or bananas.

A good shopping app can take care of this problem once and for all. Bring is my favourite at the moment because it is both easy to use and has some nice features. Creating a shopping list is a simple matter of tapping icons and, if the icon represents something you buy in different quantities, like bananas, a tap and hold lets you set the number of units to purchase. There are 350 items represented as icons, and if what you want isn't present you can add it (in that case its icon will be a large render of its first letter).

Best of all is that you can share the Bring shopping list with other people in your household. As the list changes because of purchases or additions the updated list is shared. There's even Android Wear support.

Click here to download Bring! for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: Bring!

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free