The Prince’s Trust teams up with Capgemini UK for Co-Innovation Lab launch

Capgemini UK has launched its latest effort to foster innovation around the globe through its new Co-Innovation Lab created in collaboration with The Prince’s Trust.

The solution is designed to give Capgemini UK’s clients the chance to work with Capgemini Group’s stable of digital partners in order to explore new technologies and produce innovative new ideas.

“We have entered a true era of collaboration, and our Co-Innovation Lab marks not just an exciting chapter for Capgemini, but also our clients, who can now explore new digital possibilities and see them come to life before their eyes,” stated Christine Hodgson, Capgemini UK chair.

Capgemini UK held a launch event for the Co-Innovation Lab with The Prince’s Trust in order to sow the seeds of a collaborative ecosystem between small business owners supported by the charity’s Enterprise programme and help both sides become more competitive and efficient.

“Seeing the Co-Innovation Lab in action is very exciting and I’m sure today’s session will help The Prince’s Trust-supported young people to find efficiencies which will benefit their businesses. Digital innovation is key to business success – so we can’t thank Capgemini enough for giving these young people this opportunity, said Dermot Finch, Director South England, The Prince’s Trust.

Capgemini has been working towards building on its digital capabilities over the past couple of years and this included the introduction of a new delivery unit called Capgemini Digital Services that sits alongside the Co-Innovation Lab. It also announced a new global service line, Digital Customer Experience, just last year with the remit of combining Capgemini Group’s key digital assists and capabilities.

As part of its efforts it is creating almost 100 new roles and to expand its digital abilities and some of the jobs include digital programme managers, consumer analytics consultants and digital marketing experts.