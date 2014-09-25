Rackspace managed Private Cloud features 99% OpenStack API uptime guarantee

Rackspace has debuted a new managed private cloud offering powered by OpenStack that promises to help companies build private cloud solutions that benefit from the 99 per cent OpenStack API uptime guarantee.

The new solution is designed with scalability in mind so that huge companies are able to scale it up to hundreds of nodes and DevOps automatic services for app lifecycle management are included as standard.

“This is an important indication that OpenStack is maturing fast. Today businesses don’t want to be tied into proprietary systems that stifle innovation and agility, so the principles of an open source platform that is easy to implement, massively scalable and feature rich is increasingly attractive. The fact that we are also offering unprecedented API uptime guarantees for our private cloud is testament to our faith in the capability of the platform,” stated Nigel Beighton, VP of technology at Rackspace.

Rackspace Private Cloud brings scalability with availability by giving the aforementioned 99 per cent OpenStack uptime guarantee set up to scale hundreds of nodes and deliver high availability that has consistent performance.

RackSpace DevOps Automation Service helps customers to automate the processes that go into deploying and scaling applications by treating infrastructure as code and it also supports OpenStack Orchestration to help customers automate provisioning of infrastructure, services and apps.

Customers are able to use Rackspace Private Cloud as a hybrid by going through RackConnect to connect securely to the Rackspace Public Cloud and the whole solution is backed by 24/7 365 day fanatical support. This includes a team of experts, a dedicated account manager, an optional dedicated OpenStack engineer, monitoring and 100 per cent network uptime guarantee when hosted in a Rackspace data centre.

Rackspace's Private Cloud can be deployed at any of the company's nine data centres around the world, in the company's own data centre or in both places and it will be rolled out to companies in the UK during the early part of next month.