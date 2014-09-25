Watch rival smartphones exposed to the iPhone 6 Plus bendgate test

Did you check out the video where enterprising YouTuber, Lewis from Unbox Therapy (spotted by 9 to 5 Mac), conducted his own "bendgate" test on the iPhone 6 Plus?

What about the follow-up where he bent the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 for the whole Internet to see?

The Galaxy Note 3 fared better than Apple's smartphone, and now Lewis has brought the bendgate test to some other handsets, including the HTC One M8 and the Moto X.

Watch it above.

Below is the original iPhone 6 Plus bendgate test, if you've somehow been locked out of Twitter or stranded in a cave.

(All iPhone 6 Plus users who are distraught at their lovely new device's unexpected bend feature - our hearts go out to you. And hey, there's always your old 5S to go back to.)