Why this year's Ryder Cup will be the most advanced golf event ever

This year's Ryder Cup in Scotland is set to be one of the most technologically advanced golfing events ever, thanks to the introduction of Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFIT).

Spectators will receive a special wristband with their tickets which will allow them to take part in various activities around the course, such as the BMW car display, the Ryder Cup Experience with Standard Life Investments and the 'Walk the Course' competition from Active Scotland.

Fans will be able to share their experiences on social media, touch the wristband on several points throughout the course to register on a supporters' leaderboard and show support for their team in the form of a virtual 'high five'.

The bands can also be used as a method of cashless payment at certain locations around the famous Gleneagles course.

Antonia Beggs, operations director for the 2014 Ryder Cup, said, "Ryder Cup Europe and the key stakeholders wanted to deliver the best possible spectator experience. As social media, smartphones and mobile internet have become a part of everyday life, the RFID technology seemed a natural choice to lift the event beyond the standard set previously."

The radio technology embedded in the wristband contains information about the wearer which can be uploaded to the tournament website when the ticketholder registers their band.

"Our RFID wristbands will mark The 2014 Ryder Cup out as something completely different to what has gone before in terms of interaction with spectators, media and indeed anyone visiting the course," said Serge Grimaux of Intellitix, the firm providing the wristbands.

"The technology is totally secure and has been proven at a number of large scale events across the world."

Team Europe are looking to defend their crown at this years competition, having narrowly beaten team America thanks to a dramatic late comeback at the 2012 Ryder Cup in Illionois.