Bendgate: Unlike the iPhone 6, Apple isn't bowing to pressure

So, Apple has finally responded to the "bendgate" controversy which has been causing a media storm this week, and the company's line is the pretty much expected "there's nothing to see here, move along now".

Bendgate (or bentgate) is the name given to the fuss some folks have been causing about their iPhone 6 Plus (or iPhone 6 in some cases) getting bent when kept in a tight pocket for long(ish) periods of time.

Unbox Therapy conducted its own bend testing over on YouTube as we reported earlier this week, and found that the iPhone 6 Plus could be bent by applying a good deal of pressure via the thumbs, with a kink appearing just under the volume buttons.

Apple, however, is defending its new iPhones, and in a statement (via Mashable) said it has had very few complaints from customers about kinky phones. The statement read: "With normal use a bend in iPhone is extremely rare and through our first six days of sale, a total of nine customers have contacted Apple with a bent iPhone 6 Plus. As with any Apple product, if you have questions please contact Apple."

Cupertino also clarified the iPhone's materials and build quality: "iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus feature a precision-engineered unibody enclosure constructed from machining a custom grade of 6000 series anodised aluminium, which is tempered for extra strength. They also feature stainless steel and titanium inserts to reinforce high-stress locations and use the strongest glass in the smartphone industry."

The company also noted its rigorous stress testing of handsets which includes "3-point bending" and "pressure point cycling", and studies of usage and bending when sitting, of which the iPhone 6 passed, of course.

We expect Apple hopes this will be bendgate now safely nestling under the rug...

Still, other handsets have been shown to perform much better in further bend tests Unbox Therapy conducted.

Meanwhile, Apple's embarrassment has continued this week with iOS 8 getting a patch that actually broke the cellular service on some new iPhones, which has now been followed up with a second upgrade (iOS 8.0.2) that doesn't inflict such collateral damage.

It hasn't been a great week for Apple, that's for sure, although there's always some kind of fallout following an iPhone launch.