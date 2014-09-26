Apple sheepishly releases iOS 8.0.2 after 8.0.1 debacle

Apple makes amazing products and software, but every company is bound to make a mistake. Unfortunately, iOS 8.0.1 was quite the doozy. You see, the update crippled the brand new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus by taking away the ability to make phone calls and use the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Apple was responsible however, and pulled the update very quickly. Before the update was removed, many people had already applied it and found themselves in dire straits.

Losing the ability to make phone calls is not only annoying but extremely dangerous too. Forget about the teens that just want to talk about gossip and the mall, and consider medical professionals that depend on communication or a stranded mother on the side of the road. Today, Apple rights a wrong and releases iOS 8.0.2 which undoes the damage of the previous release and introduces other bug fixes too. Kudos to the company for fixing the bug so quickly.

Apple lists the following changes:

Fixes an issue in iOS 8.0.1 that impacted cellular network connectivity and Touch ID on iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

Fixes a bug so HealthKit apps can now be made available on the App Store

Addresses an issue where 3rd party keyboards could become deselected when a user enters their passcode

Fixes an issue that prevented some apps from accessing photos from the Photo Library

Improves the reliability of the Reachability feature on iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

Fixes an issue that could cause unexpected cellular data usage when receiving SMS/MMS messages

Better support of Ask To Buy for Family Sharing for In-App Purchases

Fixes an issue where ringtones were sometimes not restored from iCloud backups

Fixes a bug that prevented uploading photos and videos from Safari

While I unfortunately do not have an iPhone 6 to test with the update, I do have an iPad Air. I am currently downloading the update, but it is going very slow, as I am guessing Apple's servers are getting hit hard.

If you have an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus and update to iOS 8.0.2, please tell me in the comments if your cellular connection is working without issue.