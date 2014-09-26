Carphone Warehouse presents golden opportunity to Samsung fans

Prospective Samsung Galaxy Note 4 customers can pre-order the phablet in a gold colour-way that is exclusive to Carphone Warehouse stores across the British Isles.

The phone can be ordered on a range of different tariffs that start off at £43.50 per month with the phone free-of-charge as part of a 24-month long contract. Vodafone offers the best value deal for the phone with no upfront cost and the aforementioned 24-month contract has unlimited minutes and texts as well as a chunky 4GB of 4G data.

The cheapest contract overall is the £33-per-month offering from O2 that also includes unlimited minutes and texts as well as 2GB of 4G data with the handset costing £99.99.

“Consumers are using their smartphones for work and watching content more than ever and with this comes the need for a screen that’s bigger than the average smartphone but still small enough to be used as a phone. Samsung’s Note devices have long dominated this area and the Note 4 is a worthy successor. As bigger screens are becoming more common and consumers get used to the benefits they bring, we are expecting this to be the most popular Note to date,” stated a spokesperson for the retailer.

Samsung’s latest phablet offering takes advantage of its new policy to add metal framing to its devices and has a 5.7in screen with a 2,560 x 1,440 display, a longer battery life, and a quick charging mode for short top-ups of energy. Camera-wise it has a 16-megapixel snapper with advanced HDR technology that promises to dispel blurry photos, and 3GB of RAM under the hood.

The company itself has already started taking preorders at its Samsung Experience stores across the UK with a release date of 10 October for device that costs a whopping £629. Carphone Warehouse, meanwhile, is expecting to deliver the phablet to its customers on 17 October with black and white options available alongside the exclusive gold.