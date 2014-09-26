Deal: Motorola Moto E for £55 + free delivery

Anyone who regularly reads our handset reviews will know how important the Motorola Moto G has been. Since last November it has overshadowed every phone aiming at the £150 price range, and quite a lot priced a fair bit higher.

Now Motorola wants the Moto E to achieve the same kind of dominance – this time at the entry-level end of the phone market. And now the Moto E can be yours for the insane price of £55.

Get the deal here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.