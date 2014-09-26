HP designs world’s first software-defined networking app store

HP has launched the first ever Software Defined Networking application store to allow developers to offer products to more customers than ever before.

The HP SDN App Store brings together apps from all sides of the market to sit alongside HP’s own offerings and make sure that firms are not left behind in the fast growing SDN sector.

“Our customers are eager to transform their network architecture into a competitive advantage, and SDN applications make that possible,” said Antonio Neri, senior vice president and general manager, Servers and Networking, HP. “With the HP SDN App Store, we have completed the final piece of the SDN ecosystem by offering a vibrant, robust marketplace of innovations that supports more than 5 million users and provides support to customers as they migrate to SDN.”

The store is split up into four categories that all offer something very different. HP Circle is where apps built and tested by HP can be found whereas the Premium Circle contains apps that are top sellers and jointly tested by both HP and its partners. The Partner Circle includes apps that have been self-tested by HP partners and reviewed by HP, and the Community Circle offers open-access and community-supported apps to demonstrate open source apps.

Some of the first apps to be offered through the store include BlueCat DNS Director, Ecode Evolve, F5 Big DDoS Umbrella, GuardiCore Defense Suite, KEMP Adaptive Load Balancer Application, Real Status Hyperglance, and HP’s Network Protector and Network Optimiser.

HP will be showing off the new solution at the Interop New York 2014 conference from 29 September to 3 October and its general release has been planned for 1 October.