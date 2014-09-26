Mobile app of the day: Mashable

You know about Mashable, right? It's the uber popular news resource that concentrates on all things tech, entertainment and social media.

Mashable claims to be ahead of the curve so that you get to find out today what everyone else will be wittering on about tomorrow. If trending topics are your thing, it's a must-have handset app, and it is available for both iPhone and Android.

Now, the thing about the Mashable app is that it is clever in a couple of ways. It has a platform, called Velocity, that predicts when stories are about to go viral and lets you know. The idea is that you stay nicely ahead of the hoi polloi.

The other clever thing is the way you navigate through the app. You might, quite rightly, get fed up with tapping the screen to get around in apps. Mashable tries to help out by putting the previous screen at the bottom of any screen you're reading. So when you get to the end of an article you've linked over to, you can easily go back a step and follow another train of thought.

Click here to download Mashable for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: Mashable

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free