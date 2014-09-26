Tesco Hudl 2 tablet will be revealed on 3 October

Tesco is ready to lift the lid on its new slate, the follow-up to the successful Hudl, next week.

The Hudl 2 will be unveiled next Friday, according to Engadget, which received an invite to the launch event from Tesco. Instead of the usual cryptic clues companies often put on invites, Tesco has gone for a straightforward "#Letshudl" which doesn't leave much doubt that it's the Hudl 2 which will be unwrapped.

There's also the fact that Tesco has put up a new section on its official Hudl site, which says the Hudl 2 is "coming soon", and you can click to sign up for email updates on exactly when it arrives.

There's not much known about the Hudl 2 in terms of its spec, save that it will be enhanced all round, and it should be pitched at about the same budget price level as the original (it launched at £119).

We were impressed with the original Hudl, which offered an impressive build quality for the wallet-friendly price, an area that budget efforts often skimp on. The downside was that performance was a little lacking, but that should definitely be cured with the sequel.

Related: Tesco fixes broken Hudl tablets with software update

Tesco was also planning to bring out its own smartphone, but recently announced that it had canned that idea to concentrate on the tablet range. The handset was apparently set to be a high-end Android effort, and competition is just too intense in that sector of the market for Tesco to take a chance on launching a phone.

Beside which, while the Tesco brand may be fine for a cheap tablet, it doesn't quite seem fitting when put up against names like the Samsung Galaxy S5.

Read more: Tesco cancels Hudl smartphone to concentrate on tablets