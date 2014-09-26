Vodafone is now selling Sony’s Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact

Vodafone has announced that Sony's new flagship Xperia Z3, and the Z3 Compact, are now available from the network operator – with a musical bonus for early customers.

The Xperia Z3 is an impressive phone (see our positive hands-on impressions of it here), but as ever with a flagship, it doesn't come cheap.

Vodafone are offering the Xperia Z3 from £38.50 per month if you want the phone for free, and that comes with unlimited minutes and texts, and 1GB of 4G data. If you want the cheapest tariff, that's £26.50 per month, but you'll have to stump up £199 for the handset, and the allowance is only 100 minutes and 100MB (with unlimited texts).

As for the Z3 Compact, that can be had for £30.50 per month with the handset free, including 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data. Again, the cheapest plan offers 100 minutes and 100MB for £22.50 per month, although an up-front payment of £99 for the phone itself is required.

And the musical bonus we mentioned? Well, Vodafone has organised a secret London gig for The Script, and the first 1000 customers who buy a Z3 or Z3 Compact and register their claim (see the Vodafone blog page here) will get a pair of tickets to that gig.

We suppose whether it's a bonus or not depends on whether you like The Script (but then you could always eBay them – ahem, who said that?).