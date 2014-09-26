Vodafone is now selling Sony’s Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact

By

Vodafone has announced that Sony's new flagship Xperia Z3, and the Z3 Compact, are now available from the network operator – with a musical bonus for early customers.

The Xperia Z3 is an impressive phone (see our positive hands-on impressions of it here), but as ever with a flagship, it doesn't come cheap.

Vodafone are offering the Xperia Z3 from £38.50 per month if you want the phone for free, and that comes with unlimited minutes and texts, and 1GB of 4G data. If you want the cheapest tariff, that's £26.50 per month, but you'll have to stump up £199 for the handset, and the allowance is only 100 minutes and 100MB (with unlimited texts).

As for the Z3 Compact, that can be had for £30.50 per month with the handset free, including 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data. Again, the cheapest plan offers 100 minutes and 100MB for £22.50 per month, although an up-front payment of £99 for the phone itself is required.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs Sony Xperia Z3 specs showdown

And the musical bonus we mentioned? Well, Vodafone has organised a secret London gig for The Script, and the first 1000 customers who buy a Z3 or Z3 Compact and register their claim (see the Vodafone blog page here) will get a pair of tickets to that gig.

We suppose whether it's a bonus or not depends on whether you like The Script (but then you could always eBay them – ahem, who said that?).