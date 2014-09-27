Why private cloud deployments are leading to better quality of enterprise IT

According to an IDG survey commissioned by information management specialist CommVault, private cloud adoption can lead to better IT services, greater agility and reduced risk for businesses.

In order to help companies make the most of these advantages CommVault is introducing a Private Cloud Services Design product that means customers can build a service-centric approach for data management supporting the private cloud in approximately six weeks.

"The benefits and barriers to private cloud adoption are causing organisations to seek strategic data management approaches that can maximise the value of their data and technology assets," says Robert Kaloustian, vice president, worldwide technical services at CommVault.

"CommVault's new Private Cloud Services Design offering addresses cost, time and risk - the Achilles’ heel of private cloud implementation - to speed the transition to cloud infrastructure and help improve agility, business alignment and service level transparency".

The new design services combines best practices with the experience of CommVault's consultants to help enterprises ensure their cloud deployments are successful.

It aims to work closely with IT and business management to make certain that cloud strategy chimes with business requirements.

You can find out more about Private Cloud Services Design on CommVault's website and see the results of the survey into the benefits of private cloud services in infographic form below.