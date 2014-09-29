Apple readies pre-Halloween queuing opportunity for fans

Apple’s next launch could be on the horizon after rumour mongers pegged a new range of iPad Airs and iPad Minis to come out alongside the OS X Yosemite Mac operating system.

Reports claim that Apple will out the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3 towards the end of next month and that a gold colour-way will hit its range of slates for the very first time.

The Daily Dot stated that the tablets will arrive on 21 October alongside OS X Yosemite whereas the Christian Times reported CNET called that date a “safe bet” and alluded to the past release dates that have all been a Tuesday, like 21 October is.

In addition to this there is also speculation that the iPad Mini 3 will get a gold hue that is similar to the iPhone 5S, 6 and 6 Plus. This adds to the earlier rumours that saw Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst that has a good hit rate on Apple predictions, stating that the iPad Air 2 will also come in a gold colour-way and that this will be part of a significant update for the larger model.

It will also apparently get an anti-reflective coating for the cover lens, a fully laminated touch panel, A8 processor, fingerprint scanner and an 8-megapixel snapper on the back.

Apple’s golden case policy could even extend to its next line of MacBook Pro machines, when they are released, and marks a change from the white and silver colours that have been standard issue for some time.

If Apple does indeed release the slates to go alongside the new phones then it gives the company quite the arsenal to target the festive period.

