Samsung vs Apple vs LG: Let the bending battle commence

Following Apple's recent 'Bendgate' scandal, independent testing of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus by Consumer Reports in the US has suggested that the whole episode may have been "overblown."

The devices were tested against the LG G3, Samsung Galaxy Note 3, HTC One M8 and the iPhone 5 by using a compression testing machine to apply a force to the centre of the phone whilst it was supported at each end.

The test showed that the iPhone 6 and HTC One M8 both deformed at a weight of 70lbs, whereas the iPhone 6 Plus was stronger than both, bending at 90lbs.

Next to show deformation were the iPhone 5 and LG G3, both of which lasted until 130lbs of weight, followed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 which resisted bending up to an impressive 150lbs.

Glenn Derene, electronics editor for Consumer Reports, said, "While not the strongest smartphones on the market, fears of a serious structural design flaw in the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus seem overblown."

Apple has claimed to have only received nine complaints on the subject and said that it rigorously tested 15,000 iPhone 6 devices prior to the release by using a similar method to Consumer Reports.

Despite these claims, this latest upset has added to a tough couple of weeks for the Cupertino-based firm.

It has come under fire recently as customers experienced widespread issues with iOS 8 and has also received complaints for giving every iTunes member a copy of U2's latest album, even though most people didn't actually want it.