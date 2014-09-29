Best games of Autumn 2014: Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and more

Christmas is just around the corner, which means there will be new video games to buy for yourself and your loved ones? What are the hottest most anticipated titles for Autumn and Winter?

Time magazine came up with a list of twenty five, and in a business that’s very mercurial, writer Matt Peckham says that fall’s line up “are some of the most promising we’ve seen in years.”

Read more: Best video games Easter eggs: A 2014 roundup

The list includes the big boy Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, which has a cameo from Kevin Spacey, and it’s due on 4 November. Another title that’s sure to be a smash is Assassin’s Creed: Unity, which is coming 11 November. And we can’t forget Microsoft’s big daddy of gaming, Halo. This Autumn you can get The Master Chief Collection, with games one through four before next year’s Halo 5: Guardians. (This one’s also coming on 11 November.)

Other big titles to look out for include the revamped GTA V on 18 November, Dragon Age: Inquisition (also 18 November), Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire on 21 November.