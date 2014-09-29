Best Twitter bio ideas to make sure you're remembered online

How to write a brilliant Twitter bio is a much-pondered question with no easy answer. The idea of summing up your life and achievements in 140 characters is a big ask, especially if you need to sound pithy and memorable in the process.

So to help you craft your own bio, we've compiled a list of some Twitter accounts that have grabbed our attention.

Whether they're funny, clever or just plain memorable, here are a few bio ideas to get you started.

@ohyesshecan YoungDigital Marketing strategies for small business growth. Will work for shoes.

@socialmouths I help entrepreneurs and small businesses turn their vanilla web presences into a profit powerhourse. Caffeine addict and Fan of Dr Sheldon Cooper. Bazinga!

@GoodInkInc I don't charge by the hour. I charge by the awesome. Which makes me expensive, but also –and this is critical – awesome.

@WellReadWife Mom. Wife. Blogger. Reader. Bad Pun Maker. Mandy wants to be the Martha Stewart of books. Don't know what that means? Neither does she.

@bazecraze Cynical shell. Soft, chewy center.

@rainnwilson I am an actor and a writer and I co-rcreated @SoulPancake and my son, Walter.

@conanobrien The voice of the people. Sorry people

@glynette I have been called a Pollyanna, sugar-coated idealist. I like to think of myself as more optimistic than that.

@Hyde_Vehabovich Maybe, just once, someone will call me 'Sir' without adding, 'You're making a scene.'

@sarcasticapple Sometimes when it rains I like to go outside holding a cocktail umbrella and pretend I'm a giant who makes bad decisions

@TomDluzen Call me paranoid, but I feel I'm being followed by strangers

@birbigs History always retweets itself

@Marcmack Marc is a man with a dream. A very simple dream, mostly involving nachos and beer, but a dream nonetheless.

@JAMcollective Putting the 'elation' in 'Public Relations'

@notthatkendall I write some things. I draw other things. I tweet the rest.

@radmul If I could sum up my life in one line I would die of embarrassment.

@robburnsbrain I once sneezed a beanie weenie through my nose. I also made a horse faint in Costa Rica.

@markralphs Analogue at birth, digital by design

@MickeyETC Wearing the entrepreneur hat this week and starting a new business. Great plan of attack but no product yet. A dream told me to find the product in a dream.

@daplusk I'm here to avoid friends on Facebook

Do you know of any Twitter bios that really stand out? Let us know in the comment section, or hit us up on our official @ITProPortal account (of course.)