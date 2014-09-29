Big Data & Energy Q&A: Ask IBM experts your questions today at 11am using #ibmutilities on Twitter

Smarter Trends Big Data & Energy Twitter Q&A session on Thursday 2nd October at 11am. Ask IBM your questions using #ibmutilities or submit your question on Smarter Trends.

What are the big questions surrounding big data and energy? As the grid gets smarter do we need to wise up too? What are the opportunities and dangers provided by big data for the energy sector?

Ask all these – and dig deeper – at the Smarter Trends Big Data & Energy Twitter Q&A, taking place on Thursday 2nd Oct at 11am.

IBM IT professionals working at the forefront of big data and energy will be on hand to answer your questions.

To get your question answered in the live Q&A, tweet it with the hashtag #ibmutilities or submit it in advance below, and don't forget to follow @SmarterTrends.

Featured Experts:

Name: Jonathan Batson

Twitter ID: Batsonj195

Job title: European advanced analytics & optimisation leader

Bio: Jonathan was educated at the University of Oxford and Lancaster University. After a short period with British Gas he has worked as a management consultant in the area of business modelling and advanced analytics, firstly with PwC Consulting and now with IBM where he is the European leader for advanced analytics & optimisation. In over thirty years he has seen significant changes in how advanced analytical approaches are applied. This change has been driven by the huge quantity of data now available and the ability of organisations to work with that data and create business value.

His industry focus has been clients on the boundary between public and private sector such as utilities and railways. He has applied his analytical problem solving skills to approaches in areas such as predictive asset maintenance, regulatory analysis and supply chain modelling.

As a result he has a good understanding of the key challenges faced by physical asset rich organisations that are on a journey to maximise the business value from their data (structured and unstructured) stored in their asset systems and other operational systems.

Name: Jeremy Willsmore

Twitter ID: @JeremyWillsmore

Job title: IBM associate partner

Bio: Jeremy is an associate partner in IBM's Energy & Utilities (E&U) industry group. Jeremy has experience of Smart Metering and Smart Grid projects in the UK, Europe, and North America. This experience includes helping energy companies devise strategies and planning for the implementation of smart technologies, business case assessment and solution design. He has also advised UK government and the European Commission in the areas of smart metering and smart grids. He has presented at industry events and conferences in the UK and other European countries, on these subjects.

Jeremy joined IBM as a graduate (BSc (Hons) Mathematics) in 1986, and he has worked with E&U companies since 1989. He has held a number of leadership positions within IBM's Energy & Utilities industry organisation including European energy & utilities industry leader and global E&U solutions executive for transmission and distribution.

2002-2006 Jeremy was a director of Enersearch AB, a joint venture company, registered in Sweden. Enersearch AB is an E&U industry research company working mainly on European Commission Framework contracts related to critical energy infrastructure and smart grids. From 1999 until April 2006 it was equally and jointly owned by IBM, Iberdrola, EoN, Sydkraft, EDP, Eneco, ABB and ECN.

Name: Sharon Marohan

Twitter id: @SharonMorahan1

Job title: Utilities SWG client leader

Bio: Sharon Morahan is software client lead for energy & utilities clients at IBM, advising clients on solutions across IBM's software portfolio. Sharon offers advice and guidance on optimising IBM Software solutions with focus on big data, cloud, mobile, analytics and security. Prior to joining IBM, Sharon worked at Microsoft working with clients in the oil & gas and manufacturing sectors

Name: Ben NicaudieJob

Twitter: @Nicaudie

Job title: Big Data and Analytics for E&U

Bio: Industry leader for the IBM Front Office Transformation pre-sales team. Working with Energy and Utilities clients across the UK on their information systems architecture; focused on the foundational components for Big Data Analytics and other next-generation enabling technologies such as social networking, mobile technology.

Submit your question on Smarter Trends.