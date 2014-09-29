Deal: Latest 16GB iPod nano (7th gen) for just £92

Amazon is selling the Apple iPod Nano 16GB (7th Gen) for a low £92.00 Free Delivery. This normally retails for £129. And we promise it doesn't bend.

About the size of a credit card — and just 5.4mm thin — the new iPod nano is the thinnest iPod ever made. It's the latest version of Apple's popular series, and comes with an upgraded, larger screen for music browsing.

Packing 16GB, the iPod Nano can hold up to 4,000 songs. It also comes with built-in FM radio.

But the iPod itself is not the only interesting thing about this music player. Apple designers and engineers had the goal of creating earbuds that rest and stay comfortably inside a variety of ear types — while also producing the best sound quality possible.

They tested 124 different prototypes on over 600 people. The result is a breakthrough for earbud headphones. They're called EarPods and Apple claims that the audio quality is so superior, they rival high-end headphones.

Get the deal here.

