EE launches Business Connect flexible mobile plan for SMBs

EE has announced the launch of Business Connect, an SMB mobile plan which puts an emphasis on flexibility for those looking to scale their operations easily to cope with growth and increased customer demand.

EE says that the plan comes in response to a survey of a thousand SMB owners which shows that while 69 per cent of small businesses predict double-digit growth in 2015 (with an average growth projection of 26 per cent), 42 per cent reckon they're poorly equipped to face increased demand and expansion of their operation.

Mike Tomlinson, Director of Small Business at EE, commented: "Our research shows Britain's small businesses are expecting growth in the next year, but many worry they don't have the resources to scale to meet that change. Whether it's quickly adding temporary or permanent staff, or travelling overseas to drive growth – we've developed Business Connect to be as nimble and flexible as today's small businesses have to be."

So with Business Connect you have a custom plan which can be flexible on the number of users and devices, and the minutes and data allowance for those users. It's also possible to add SIMs for connected devices down the line as the Internet of Things expands, for example GPS units for taxi cabs.

The plan allows you to add or remove SIMs on a monthly basis, so it's easy to cover temporary staff members with a device for just one month if needed. Business Connect also boasts inclusive calls and texts to and from Europe and the US, and it has a simple online management tool for tweaking your needs.

Business Connect starts from £10 per month, and comes with five free licenses for mobility management tool MobileIron (to keep data secure with your mobile workforce).

Furthermore, EE has also announced new one year 4GEE plans aimed at SMBs, with, for example, the Galaxy S5 Mini and unlimited minutes plus 1GB of data for £45 per month (plus VAT) and an £8.33 up-front charge.

This is pitched at businesses who want to upgrade to the newest phone every year.

