A collective voice for European data centres

With more and more players on the data centre stage, including a number of umbrella bodies at national level, such as the the

Data Centre Association

, France’s

CESIT

and Germany’s

ECO

, the question that increasingly arises is whose is the voice at regional level? For Europe, it’s the European Data Centre Association, or

EUDCA

, with the role of ensuring that, in a global industry, efforts are made to ensure that European interests are raised and heard. We caught up with

board member Stefan Norberg

to understand the organisation's priorities, initiatives and progress to date.

Mandate and membership

EUDCA is based in Brussels, and its objective is to act as an umbrella group for national data centre associations. With members from 17 countries, and a Board drawn from seven, it is positioned to provide a unified voice at European level on matters affecting the data centre industry. It works across four interest segments, which are Policy and Regulation, Standards, Data Protection and Energy Policy.

EUDCA aims to capture ideas and work from around Europe on the cutting edge of data centre development, including from its affiliate national umbrella groups for the data centre industry. One example is work in progress in CESIT, in France, on governance, or in ECO, in Germany, on certification processes. EUDCA draws and shares to ensure that good practice spreads quickly, and that lessons learned in one country don’t have to be revisited elsewhere.

EUDCA is a membership body, which currently has 35 members who have an international or regional focus. Many join in order to ensure that their interests will be heard at a European level, or to increase their influence. They recognise that policy bodies EU level can have significant impact on the way that data centres operate, and they want to be able to influence those discussions.

Adding value at regional level

So what value does the EUDCA bring that others cannot? Many EUDCA members are looking for ways in which they can work more effectively, for example, by standardising evaluations or audits, so as not to be blocked by larger companies. EUDCA is able to influence standards, to ensure that adopted standards are regional, and not national.

Other members join to get more international exposure. They want to know what is happening elsewhere, and learn from others, as well as getting their name known internationally. These companies often want to avoid being ‘just’ a national company, and they are using EUDCA as a way of doing so.

EUDCA’s other chief area of value is to bring a regional voice to a global industry, and make sure that decisions made nationally are also in European interests. The organisation tries to bring together work across Europe and ensure that it is coherent and congruent.

Facilitating contact and awareness

EUDCA sees much work ahead to promote the industry and community, and the channels and platforms to do this, the better. EUDCA is partnering with Data Centre Expo for precisely this purpose.

EUDCA is

partnering with Data Centre EXPO

to promote industry-wide collaboration. Contact us if you wish to arrange meetings with EUDCA members at the event.