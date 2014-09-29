Microsoft’s Xbox One finally gets China release following delay

Chinese gamers have just experienced their first major console launch since the government ended its 13-year ban on the majority of video game systems.

Microsoft's Xbox One console was released in mainland China today across 37 cities, following a last-minute delay to last week's original launch date.

There are currently only 10 government-approved titles available including Forza Motorsport 5 and Rayman Legends, but there are another 70 games currently awaiting approval such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Killer Instinct.

The console is available at more than 4,000 retailers and will set consumers back 4,299 Yuan (£430) for the Kinect version, while the standard version will be priced at 3,699 Yuan (£370).

Microsoft did not give a reason for the delay last week, merely stating that it needed more time to deliver a successful launch.

"At Xbox, we pride ourselves on delivering first rate gaming and entertainment experiences and to allow us to deliver on that promise we need to reschedule the launch of Xbox One," the firm added.

The company will be hoping the Xbox One fares better in the Chinese market than it has in other Asian territories, where it has struggled to expand its userbase. The console sold just 23,562 units in Japan during its launch week and has since failed to gain a foothold in the country.

Microsoft's main console rival, Sony, has yet to confirm if and when it will be releasing the Playstation 4 in China, but a launch is likely to be on the cards to prevent Microsoft from dominating the market.