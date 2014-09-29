Nokia Mexico ordered to pay compensation over faulty smartphones

Over in Mexico, Nokia (which is now, of course, part of Microsoft – or the mobile division is) has been hauled over the coals due to the sale of faulty handsets to consumers.

A Mexican court has ruled in favour of Profeco, a consumer watchdog which has a mission to "protect and promote consumer's rights", after a long running court battle. Profeco first initiated legal proceedings against Nokia Mexico back in 2010, due to faulty phones the company had apparently sold to Mexican customers.

According to Reuters, the court ruled that Nokia Mexico must either replace any defective smartphones, or refund their cost, and also pay further compensation to consumers equal to a minimum of 20 per cent of the damages that any malfunctioning caused. Quite how they'll quantify that figure isn't clear...

The ruling stands for both those customers who have filed a complaint, and equally those who haven't yet done so can now come forward and get compensation.

Microsoft wasn't mentioned in Profeco's statement.

Redmond snapped up Nokia's mobile arm back in April for $7.2 billion (£4.4 billion), making Microsoft itself the primary producer of Windows Phone devices (most of which are Lumia phones).

