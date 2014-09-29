Samsung’s Galaxy Note Edge available to pre-order for £650

Mobile retailer Clove UK has announced that the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge is now available for pre-order.

Although previous reports had suggested that the handset would only be produced as a limited concept, the fact that Clove has confirmed it will be stocking the device seems to contradict this.

The Galaxy Note Edge was unveiled at Samsung's IFA conference earlier this month as the company's first phone to have a wrap-around display. The curved edge of the screen will display various smart features including a quick launch bar to access applications and a notification area for information on incoming calls, emails and other content.

Clove has listed the handset's price as £650, making it more expensive than the regular Galaxy Note 4, which is listed at £575. The reason for the higher price is partly because the Edge is only being released in a limited number of markets compared to Samsung's other handsets.

Clove's pre-order listing, however, bears no mention of when the Galaxy Note Edge is expected to be in stock and doesn't confirm if the device is a UK or import model.

Samsung decision to launch the Edge, the company's second phablet device, highlights the consumer migration towards larger screens. Apple is also entering this market space for the first time with the iPhone 6 Plus becoming the firm's first smartphone to launch with a 5.5in display.

Consumers interested in purchasing the Galaxy Note Edge can sign up for email alerts regarding its availability here.