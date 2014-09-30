3D-printed hat displays your thoughts as colours

Most of us have heard of wearing your heart on your sleeve, but now a company has designed a hat that lets you wear your thoughts on your head.

NEUROTiQ is a piece of headgear designed by Sensoree that changes colour depending on the wearer's state of mind.

The device consists of an Emotiv EEG headset which monitors neural activity and a knitted nylon mesh frame containing 14 3D-printed globules of colour-changing LEDs.

The company's website explains the different colours that the headset can display. Delta state, or deep sleep, is red, theta state, or meditation, is orange, beta, or consciousness, results in a yellow-green display, while gamma, or multi-sensory causes blue, purple and red lights to be shown.

The device is a continuation of Sensoree's research into "extimacy," or externalised intimacy. The company's initial aim was to create wearable technology to help those affected by Sensory Processing Disorder, a symptom often experienced by those suffering from autism.

Kristin Neidlinger, the project's lead concept designer, stressed that the headset also had a more light-hearted purpose.

"This new form of social media communicates to ourselves as well as another how we are feeling," she said. "These emotion-based designs promote body awareness, insight, spontaneity, and fun!"

In total, NEUROTiQ took more than 130 hours to construct, not including the coding process. The 3D-printed LEDs took 76 hours to create and the nylon mesh containing them took 61 hours to knit.

The device is not currently available for purchase, but Sensoree does have an emotion-displaying Mood Sweater available to buy online.