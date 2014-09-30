Apple iTunes Codes join O2’s ‘Charge to Mobile’ service

O2 customers can now buy Apple iTunes Codes directly from the network using carrier billing for the first time and it makes it easier for customers to obtain content on smartphones or tablets.

The codes can be used to buy anything from the iTunes Store including music, apps, games, books, TV series and movies, and for the first two weeks following the launch customers that buy a £25 voucher get £5 off.

“We look forward to making our customers’ lives easier by offering them a fast, easy and safe alternative method of payment to purchase iTunes credit,” Danny Barclay, head of commerce sales at O2.

iTunes Codes can be bought by using O2’s “Charge to Mobile” payments service that now includes over 100 merchants and was called “leading” by the company’s own press release.

Vouchers are found on the o2vouchers.co.uk site with customers able to buy codes for any amount between £10 and £30, codes being delivered by email once the purchase has been confirmed.

O2 users have so far taken advantage of the service to such an extent that over 10 million transactions have been handled and its “fast and seamless” nature is something that has appealed to its punters since it was launched in January 2013.

The new iTunes Codes part of the service is being delivered thanks to a partnership with epay and Touchtechmedia as well as mobile payments merchant Boku.

Some of the other merchants that already allow “Charge to Mobile” on O2 include Google Play, BlackBerry World, Windows Phone, Spotify, Facebook and the PlayStation Store.