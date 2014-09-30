Apple Watch to be shown off in public at Fashion Week in Paris

We've all been following Fashion Week over in Paris keenly (ahem, haven't we?), but aside from the usual pap snaps of Kim Kardashian wearing a daring little number from someone-or-other, there will also be a tech gadget on show.

Namely the Apple Watch – what else – as Cupertino tries to carve out a reputation for the smartwatch prelaunch, and drum it into our thick skulls just how much of a desirable piece of wrist-wear the device is.

Yep, Engadget spotted that Colette (a fancy "concept" store which stocks clothes, art, and all sorts including tech bits and bobs) is showing off the 1.53in and 1.33in versions of the Apple Watch, although just for today, mind.

The watch will go on display at 11:00, so if you happen to be over in Paris right now, you can pop down and take a look at the device in person. Looking's all you can do, though, as it will merely be on display, and not available for the public to paw (the press haven't even been allowed to use it yet).

We're still not keen on the Apple Watch ourselves. We were really expecting more of a slick and svelte fashion statement, and it's a little chunky to our eyes – plus the rumoured cost of the device is also a worry.

While the base model might be announced as starting at $349 (£215), prices will quickly rise from there and if some speculation is to be believed, the solid gold Edition version could run to five grand – and the stainless steel model could pitch up at a grand. That will indeed make them exclusive, though, which is perhaps the idea...