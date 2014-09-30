BT Cloud Voice launched, flexible business-grade IP voice service for SMBs

BT has announced the launch of its Cloud Voice service, which is a business-grade IP voice offering that provides a flexible option for small and medium sized businesses.

BT boasts that the service delivers all traditional office system call features via a BT internet connection and the cloud, with no drop off in call quality. It also has a smart management system which is an online portal that includes intelligent call handling, and call preferences such as call forwarding/waiting. Advanced features like conferencing and call recording are also available.

To benefit from Cloud Voice, all you need is an IP phone and BT business internet connection. The service can be purchased with three software licenses – BT Cloud Voice Basic for, well, just the basics, and BT Cloud Voice Connect which offers further flexibility for office users. Finally, BT Cloud Voice Collaborate is pitched at mobile or home workers who might need features like audio conferencing.

Related: BT launches new 4G mobile tariffs for SMBs with unlimited Wi-Fi

There's no upfront payment required, and the system's flexibility comes with the fact that there are no maintenance contracts a business is tied into, and companies can just add users or minutes as needed via additional software licenses.

Graham Sutherland, CEO, BT Business, commented: "BT Cloud Voice is a highly reliable and flexible business communications system and future-proofed solution for small and medium-sized businesses. And, because it's an IP-based service, there are no initial hardware costs or engineer visits, and calling plans can be easily shared across the business."

"Our customers expect great value and high quality products and BT Cloud Voice delivers on both counts."

EE has also just launched a new flexible mobile plan for businesses, Business Connect.