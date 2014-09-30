Google confirms (almost) all Project Ara modules will be hot-swappable

The developers behind Project Ara's customisable phone have revealed that all of the device's modules, except for the CPU and display, will be hot-swappable.

In other words, you can switch any of the components without having to turn the phone off and without disrupting whatever task is being carried out.

Project Ara is a concept developed by Google and Motorola that allows users to make a phone to suit their needs and interests from a number of pre-built components that clip together.

It was revealed back in April that the smartphone's battery will be hot-swappable, but project director Paul Eremenko has now revealed that this will be the case for the phone's other modules too. Eremenko was speaking at a keynote speech where he also outlined the project's aim to make hardware design as accessible as software development.

In order for the battery to be swapped while the device is still running, the handset will be equipped with a small reserve battery giving users enough time to install the replacement battery.

In another example, users could switch-in a module with a higher quality camera while taking pictures and it should only take a few seconds.

In order to achieve this degree of flexibility, the project relies heavily on the modified version of Android L that the team developed alongside the non-profit organisation Linaro.

It was also revealed that Google ultimately plans to build an online store where developers can sell their components in a similarly vein to the app developer ecosystem present with Google Play.