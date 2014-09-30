Microsoft unveils Windows 10

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10 is its new OS as it sprang a surprise by opting for that name instead of either Windows 9 or Threshold.

The firm confirmed the name to a packed audience waiting to hear about its plan going forwards that is firmly focused on the new OS that sees the triumphant return of the Start Menu.

"Windows 10 represents the first step of a whole new generation of Windows, unlocking new experiences to give customers new ways to work, play and connect," said Terry Myerson, executive vice president of the Operating Systems group at Microsoft.

"This will be our most comprehensive operating system and the best release Microsoft has ever done for our business customers, and we look forward to working together with our broader Windows community to bring Windows 10 to life in the months ahead."

According to Microsoft, management and deployment of Windows 10 have been simplified "to help lower costs" for businesses, including in-place upgrades from Windows 7 or Windows 8 that are "focused on making device wipe-and-reload scenarios obsolete."

Businesses will also have the flexibility to choose how quickly they adopt the latest innovations and influence continued improvements. In addition, organisations will be able to customise an app store specific to their needs and environment. The intent is an app store that will allow for volume app licensing, flexible distribution, and the ability for organisations to reclaim or reuse licenses when necessary.