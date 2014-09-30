Microsoft Windows 10: The return of the Start Menu is confirmed

Microsoft has confirmed the return of the Start Menu as part of the release of its new desktop operating system Windows 10.

The company surprised many by opting for Windows 10 as the name instead of either Windows 9 or Threshold with Microsoft choosing to include the same live tiles that came with Windows 8 as part of the package.

Read more: Windows 10 launch LIVE: Everything you need to know

Personalisation was also confirmed as one of the key parts of the OS as well as a new Snap Assist option that lets you grab apps from different desktops and there is the appearance of virtual desktops as well.

You can keep up to date with all the goings-on at the launch event via our live blog that has up-to-the-second details on the new OS.

"Windows 10 represents the first step of a whole new generation of Windows, unlocking new experiences to give customers new ways to work, play and connect," said Terry Myerson, executive vice president of the Operating Systems group at Microsoft.

"This will be our most comprehensive operating system and the best release Microsoft has ever done for our business customers, and we look forward to working together with our broader Windows community to bring Windows 10 to life in the months ahead."

So there you have it.