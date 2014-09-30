Should I upgrade to Windows 10?

While there's about one and a half billion people happily living out their lives hand in hand with a Windows operating system of some generation or other, Microsoft wants you to upgrade to the latest version: Windows 10.

How is it going to persuade you to do so? Through the headily intoxicating metaphor of glamorous cars of course.

Indeed, as Windows 10 was unveiled at a packed event in San Francisco tonight, car analogies were the order of the day.

The Redmond-based company has "hundreds of millions of Windows 7 users" that it wants to convert to the latest version of Windows, and it's worried that they're now too cosy with the familiar old version of the operating system.

On stage, Vice President of Microsoft operating systems, Joe Belfiore, stressed that Windows 7 users treated the OS like a comfortable Prius. What they should do, he argues, is stretch themselves and make the leap from that safe vehicle into an all-electric Tesla (aka. Windows 10.)

"We want all these Windows 7 users to have the sentiment that yesterday they were driving a first generation Prius," he explained, "and now with Windows 10 it's like a Tesla."

Toyota's sure to be pretty chuffed – Windows 7's a pretty popular operating system, so that was probably the nicest backhand compliment the car manufacturer's ever received.

Flattery aside though, Belfiore's implication is clear. Windows is slicker, more advanced, and cleaner than it's ever been before. Just like the Prius's hybrid drive was a step change for Toyota, Microsoft is brandishing Windows 7 as a game changer that will be extended by Windows 10.

Will you be upgrading when the full OS rolls out next year? Let us know in the comment section below, or heading to our "Have your say" page to join the debate.