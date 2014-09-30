Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact go on sale at Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has started selling Sony’s brand new Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact in a wide range of colours and a colour exclusive that has become the trademark of recent releases by the retailer.

The Sony Xperia Z3 Compact comes in black, orange and white plus mint green, which is exclusive to the retailer, and the Xperia Z3 is available in black, gold and white, the latter exclusively available ahead of the market at Carphone Warehouse.

There are a range of options for customers to choose from when it comes to actually buying the phone and the Xperia Z3 comes in at £549.95 SIM-free with the smaller Z3 Compact weighing in at £429.95 SIM-free.

Monthly tariffs for the Xperia Z3 start at £34.50 on Vodafone for 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of 3G data whereas O2 offers a £38 monthly deal that includes unlimited calls and texts plus 2GB of 4G data, and both carry no upfront outlay.

The Z3 Compact, meanwhile, starts at £26.50 on Vodafone for the same deal as above with O2’s £28 per month contract that includes unlimited minutes and texts plus 1GB of 4G data the best 4G option, with no handset cost for either option.

Both handsets were announced at the recent IFA 2014 conference in Berlin where the 5.2in and 4.6in screen sizes of both devices were revealed as well as the remainder of the features that are similar across the handsets.

This includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor clocked at 2.5GHz, 3GB of RAM and the waterproof and dustproof properties that are a favourite of Xperia users.