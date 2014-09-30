The one reason Microsoft didn’t livestream its Windows 10 release

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10 is its new OS, as it sprang a surprise at its event in San Francisco. Many commentators were shocked that the Redmond-based company opted for that name instead of either "Windows 9" or "Threshold", its previous codename. The firm confirmed the name to a packed audience waiting to hear about its plan going forwards that is firmly focused on the new OS that sees the triumphant return of the Start Menu.

But one thing that had people asking questions was Microsoft's decision not to offer a livestream of the event online. After all, arch-rivals Apple hardly run an event without streaming it to all Mac and OS X users around the world. So what gives? Why didn't Microsoft livestream the event?

The answer, perhaps, is that not a whole lot happened in the launch. This was a developer preview after all. Microsoft announced the launch of Windows 10, and then immediately began touting its benefits for enterprise - a telling detail indeed. This wasn't a release designed for consumers, or the mass market, it seemed. This event was for developers, the Microsoft inner circle, and enterprise customers, who are always looking pretty far into the future for their IT provisioning. Unlike Apple, Microsoft weren't looking for the admiration of the many right now, rather the respect of the few sometime in the future.

Indeed, the full version of Windows 10 won't actually be available until "after the Build conference, mid next year".

"Windows 10 represents the first step of a whole new generation of Windows, unlocking new experiences to give customers new ways to work, play and connect," said Terry Myerson, executive vice president of the Operating Systems group at Microsoft.

"This will be our most comprehensive operating system and the best release Microsoft has ever done for our business customers, and we look forward to working together with our broader Windows community to bring Windows 10 to life in the months ahead."

And, of course, we're not actually going to see Windows 10 in its full form for almost another year. Is Microsoft saving the flashy event for 2015?

