Touch ID and Apple Pay coming to an iPad near you soon

Apple iPads will soon get Touch ID fingerprint scanners and Apple Pay support after the first reliable evidence emerged on functionality on future versions of the popular slates.

Developer Hamza Sood tweeted a code string in the iOS 8.1 developer beta that shows the settings exist, there is a privacy statement and even a reference to using Touch ID to pay with a tablet.

“Pay with iPad using Touch ID. With Apple Pay, you no longer need to type card numbers and shipping information,” it read, according to Cult of Mac.

It’s unlikely, however, that the new iPads would get NFC functionality and thus it removes the distant possibility that you could end up being able to pay for items in a shop using the tablet.

Apple is expected to release two new tablets at an October event that will include a second version of the iPad Air as well as a new iPad Mini with the current date slated as 21 October.

Rumours so far have mentioned that the two ranges will become both thinner and lighter with faster processors and there have even been murmurings that Apple will choose to add a gold colour to the iPad Air lineup.

What hasn’t been mentioned as of yet is the supersized 12.9in iPad “Pro” that has been doing the rounds on the rumour mill for some time though it’s looking more likely it will be released next Spring.

The two new iPads will reportedly be debuted alongside OS X Yosemite and all eyes are now on Apple to confirm the date in the days leading up to the eventual release.