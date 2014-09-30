Virgin Media takes Big Digital Skills Hub on UK tour

Virgin Media Business is taking its Big Digital Skills Hub on tour across the UK to try and assist small and medium sized enterprises [SMEs] in the quest to team up with local businesses for the good of the economy as a whole.

The plan is for the collaboration hub to stop off in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham and Cardiff for an evening each next month to try and engage local SMEs in the most effective ways to use technology for business.

“SMEs are the lifeblood of the UK’s economy and technology can help drive that success further. The Big Digital Skills Hub and roadshow have been launched to help UK businesses cross the digital divide by providing them with the right skills to help them achieve their ambitions faster,” said Mike Smith, Director, SMB at Virgin Media Business.

SMEs that participate will be able to talk about a collection of topics such as how to generate more customers by using online channels and how different technology can be utilised to work more efficiently.

Research carried out by Virgin Media Business found that SMEs are missing out on around £3.8 billion in potential revenue due to failing to fully utilise the technology that is on offer to them.

“With initiatives such as this tour we aim to increase the number of businesses able to take advantage of digital and position themselves as leaders within their respective industries.” Smith added.

All Virgin Media Business’ Big Digital Skills Hub Tour events start at 18:30 and it stops in Glasgow on 14 October, Manchester on 15 October, Newcastle on 16 October, Birmingham on 21 October before ending in Cardiff on 22 October. Any businesses interested can book a place at this link.