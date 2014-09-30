How and when to download Microsoft Windows 10 [UPDATED]

UPDATE: It's here! Head over to Microsoft's site to get the developer version of Windows 10.

Marketed as the Tesla to Windows 7's Prius, Windows 10 has officially launched in Beta form ahead of its full-scale roll out sometime in the middle of 2015.

If you can't wait that long to leave sticky fingerprints all over its colourful tiles, you'll be wanting to learn how to download Windows 10's technical preview.

Well, first step is to join the exclusive club of the "Windows Insider Program." It's a brand new beta scheme that was launched at the same time as the Windows 10 OS in San Francisco. Gain entry, and you will be part of an elite group of tech enthusiasts who have early access to the next version of Windows.

From 1 October, the Windows 10 technical preview on desktops and laptops will be available for "Insiders" through the new program. Those wishing to put the operating system through its paces on servers, however, will have to wait a while for Microsoft to prep the new version.

From tomorrow, you can head over to the official Microsoft website where full details of how to sign up to the Windows Insider Program and download Windows 10 will be available.

The tech behemoth says the initial version of OS is aimed specifically at enterprise testers. Consumer-orientated features, like the new Internet Explorer 12 interface, won't be available until early 2015.

Feedback from these Insiders is greatly encouraged, with exclusive surveys and forums set to open as part of the program. Terry Myerson, Microsoft Operating System's executive VP, also said at launch that testers can expect to enjoy the bleeding edge of Windows capabilities as they're revealed.

Not only that, they can enjoy the fact that their feedback will shape the future and development of the operating system. You can check out the video above to find out more about Windows 10, and what sort of functionalities you can demo as an Insider.

Will you be signing up to download Windows 10?