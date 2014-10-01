Deal: 37% off Samsung 840 EVO SSD

Amazon has the Samsung 840 EVO MZ-7TE250BW 250GB 2.5in Internal SATA III TLC Solid State Drive (SSD) for £79.99 Free Delivery. This normally retails for £149.

Capable of delivering up to 98,000 IOPS Random Read Speed and 540MB/s Sequential Read speed, the Samsung 840 EVO is an SSD of unrivalled high performance.

Thanks to Samsung TurboWrite technology, Samsung SSD 840 EVO can deliver much faster sequential write speeds compared to the previous model -up to tripling the speed from 130 to 410MB/s in 120 GB drives, and doubling it from 250 to 520MB/s in 250 GB drives.

For more information, and to get the full deal, visit the Amazon page here.

