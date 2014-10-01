EE brings 4G LTE to another 18 large towns in the UK

EE has announced another batch of towns which are now covered by its 4G LTE service, and there are 18 involved in this latest upgrade, including locations in Wales, Scotland and North Ireland.

The large towns which now have 4G are as follows: Abingdon, Ashton-In-Makerfield, Brownhills, Corringham, Faversham, Fleetwood, Formby, Hebburn, Helensburgh, Hoddesdon, Holywood, Hythe, Prestatyn, Sandhurst, Spennymoor, Tilbury, Waltham Abbey and Wombourne.

You may have noticed that Sandhurst is one of the beneficiaries, with EE noting that recruits at the Royal Military Academy will be able to access Google Maps with slick surfing speeds, rather than flapping around with Ordinance Survey maps.

Related: EE tempts UK customers with £1 a week 4G pay as you go deal

In total, that brings the number of cities and towns now covered by EE's 4G up to 281, which represents 75 per cent of the UK's population.

Spencer McHugh, Director of Brand at EE, commented: "Our ongoing 4G roll out means that our customers have access to by far the biggest network in the country. Whether you're at work or on the go, 4GEE lets you do so much more. From superfast web browsing to streaming HD video, even the most disciplined people won't be able to resist getting on their mobile!"

EE also recently announced its Business Connect offering, which is a flexible mobile plan for SMBs that starts from £10 per month.