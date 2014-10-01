Gold iPad is imminent as Apple looks to inject life back into tablet sales

Apple seems set to add a gold colour to its iPad Air range (presuming that it will keep the Air moniker for its next 9.7in slate) when it reveals new tablets later this month.

This isn't the first time we've heard this rumour, although this time around Bloomberg is adding its considerable weight to the speculation, so it's seeming very likely that gold will be in the mix. It's only bringing Apple's tablet range in line with the colours of its iPhones, after all.

The iPad has slipped this year, with sales slumping considerably, so Apple certainly needs to do something to stoke interest in the range.

People will be looking for far more than a new colour – boosted battery life would be a major crowd pleaser for starters – although the big new introduction is the rumoured 12.9in iPad Pro, which Bloomberg's sources also confirmed wouldn't be out until next year. That's been another long standing rumour, with a spring 2015 launch seeming most likely.

The iPad Pro will supposedly have a faster A8X chip powering it backed with 2GB of RAM (the iPad Air successor is thought to be using just a plain A8 chip, though – with the Pro model needing the extra oomph to move the many more pixels its display will doubtless boast).

Anyhow, if you've always wanted a gold iPad, which will look far more "blingy" than an iPhone given its larger size, then your wait would seem to be almost over...