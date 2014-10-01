How London-based, Cristiano Ronaldo-backed startup Sportlobster hit 1 million users faster than Twitter [video]

ITProPortal grabbed a seat with Arron Shepherd, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Sportlobster, who chatted to us about the Cristiano Ronaldo-backed, London-born social network that's reportedly growing even faster than a young Twitter did.
Shepherd, who describes the site as a "one stop shop" for sports fans, took us through Sportlobster's relatively short history and explained the numerous ups, downs and experiences that come hand-in-hand with building a brand new business in today's world.
Here are just a handful of the points covered in the interview:
- What defines a startup, and why investors might not be in total agreement
- The two different types of failure, and why one is much, much worse than the other
- Why the importance of networking can be overstated
- How to attract and retain credible ambassadors (such as Michael Owen, George Groves and Mr Ronaldo)
- The most fulfilling part of the job
- The worst part of the job
- Why emotion is key to a great investor pitch
Read more: UK startup Sportlobster enjoying stronger growth than Twitter and Tumblr
Check out the clip above and let us know your thoughts via the comments area below.