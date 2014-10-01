How London-based, Cristiano Ronaldo-backed startup Sportlobster hit 1 million users faster than Twitter [video]

ITProPortal grabbed a seat with Arron Shepherd, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Sportlobster, who chatted to us about the Cristiano Ronaldo-backed, London-born social network that's reportedly growing even faster than a young Twitter did.

Shepherd, who describes the site as a "one stop shop" for sports fans, took us through Sportlobster's relatively short history and explained the numerous ups, downs and experiences that come hand-in-hand with building a brand new business in today's world.

Here are just a handful of the points covered in the interview:

What defines a startup, and why investors might not be in total agreement

The two different types of failure, and why one is much, much worse than the other

Why the importance of networking can be overstated

How to attract and retain credible ambassadors (such as Michael Owen, George Groves and Mr Ronaldo)

The most fulfilling part of the job

The worst part of the job

Why emotion is key to a great investor pitch

Check out the clip above and let us know your thoughts via the comments area below.