Microsoft unveils Windows 10 operating system

Late yesterday Microsoft uncovered the next generation of Windows, previously codenamed Threshold, the new OS will be called Windows 10. Technology.Info scoured twitter to present a social overview of the launch with an overview of the key features and commentary from the live launch. The early technical preview of Windows 10 included:

Expanded Start menu.

Apps that run in a window.

Snap enhancements.

New Task view button.

Multipledesktops.



Finally check out the full video of the launch event including the live demo from Windows VP Joe Belfiore who covers some of the main features in Windows 10, like the new Start menu, multiple desktops, and improved multi-tasking. He also discusses how you can be part of creating the best Windows yet with the Tech Preview and the Windows Insider Program.

[embed]http://youtu.be/NfveyXCsiA8[/embed]















